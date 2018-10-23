Suspected Illegal Immigrant, Driving Drunk, Crashes on S.C. Interstate, Injures Four Kids4 hours ago
Jane Fonda Claims It’s ‘Hard’ for Her to ‘Breathe’ in Donald Trump’s America
Posted on by True Pundit Staff
Actress Jane Fonda believes the upcoming midterms are the “most important elections” of her lifetime.
“So much depends on what happens,” the actress recently said at a film festival in France, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The 80-year-old actress — who currently stars in the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie” — said she is struggling personally in dealing with Donald Trump’s presidency.
“It’s hard for me to breathe right now,” she said.
The “Barbarella” star added that she has actually cut some people out of her life because of their pro-Trump views, specifically some friends who live in Georgia.- READ MORE