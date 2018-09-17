WATCH: Gillette Shows Americans What Being the Focus of an Ad Campaign on Sacrifice Truly Means

Shaquem Griffin, an NFL rookie playing in his first year for the Seattle Seahawks, was recently chosen by Gillette to be the face of their product as part of their “The best a man can get” ad campaign.

Like Nike’s controversial ad, the advertisement focused on sacrifice.

Griffin is considered by many to be inspiring, not just because of the physical sacrifice it takes to become a professional athlete, but because he also did it with only one hand. The NFL rookie is the first player in the league to play with a missing hand.

Nike briefly highlighted Griffin’s amazing story in their advertisement with Kaepernick, saying, “If you only have one hand, don’t just watch football, play it at the highest level.”

Gillette took Griffin’s story to the next level, highlighting the sacrifice of both Griffin and his father to defy the odds and land Griffin, and his brother Shaquill, in the NFL — on the same team. – READ MORE

After suffering its “biggest intraday slide in five months” the day after unveiling its Colin Kaepernick-starring 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, Nike’s stock value has climbed to new heights.

“Ten days after Nike’s new Colin Kaepernick ad provoked calls for boycotts, shares hit an all-time high, closing at $83.47 Thursday,” Bloomberg reports. Though the outlet underscores that it will be “months, if not longer, until anyone can fully measure the business impact of Nike Inc.’s controversial partnership with quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick,” the early data looks promising compared to last year:

Edison scanned receipts from more than 200 online retailers (including Nike.com) and found that that Tuesday after Labor Day, for example, the first full day after Kaepernick’s ad went viral, Nike purchases were 22 percent higher than the same day in 2017. On Wednesday they were 42 percent higher, and Thursday they were 23 percent higher. They remained above 2017 levels through the end of the week. – READ MORE