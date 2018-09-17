HOUSE INTEL COMMITTEE TO RELEASE TRANSCRIPTS OF TRUMP-RUSSIA WITNESS INTERVIEWS

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said Sunday that he plans to release transcripts of interviews with around 70 witnesses in the Trump-Russia probe within the next few weeks.

“We believe that the depositions that we took, I think for nearly about 70 people those need to be published, and they need to be published I think before the election,” Nunes said in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“By published I mean put out for the American people to review, so that they can see the work that we did and they can see all of the people that were interviewed by us, and there are answers to those questions. I think full transparency is in order here so I expect to make those available from our committee to the American public here in the next few weeks,” continued Nunes.

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, a member of the Intelligence panel, told The Hill Wednesday that the committee should release transcripts of interviews conducted during the investigation.- READ MORE

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said this week that Democrats and the media are likely to be “frightened” by the information contained in Trump-Russia documents that Republicans are asking President Trump to declassify.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Security Policy on Thursday, Nunes said that Trump is close to declassifying portions of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant granted against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Nunes, a close ally of Trump’s, noted that Democrats and media pundits claimed after the initial release of the FISAs that “the really bad stuff about the Trump campaign was buried in the redactions.”

Nunes asserted that Trump’s critics have backed away from that argument out of fear that the rest of the FISA application will be damaging to the FBI and the narrative that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government.

“And you know why? Because I think they’re going to be frightened by what you see,” Nunes said of Democrats and the press. – READ MORE