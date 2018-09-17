Newspaper Publishers Association honors Maxine Waters with ‘leadership’ award

Mad Maxine Waters is a leader worthy of honor, according to the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

The group honored the California congresswoman with a “National Leadership Award” on Friday, according to Diversity Inc.

During her acceptance, Waters denounced President Trump, prompting applause from the audience of media leaders.

“I want you, in whatever way that you do, to please allocate all of the front pages to the get-out-the-vote operations in our communities,” she told the group of predominately black-owned paper publishers. – READ MORE

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-ca) Boasted About Threatening Trump Supporters “all The Time” And Chanted Repeatedly For The President To Be Impeached While Accepting An Award From Stonewall Young Democrats In Los Angeles Saturday.

Responding to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) apology to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for protesters disrupting his confirmation hearings last week, Waters told attendees:

We don’t ask for permission to protest — We protest. We protest when we understand that we have to make America hear us and see us, and understand that we all have something to say. I probably will have a conservation with Dianne and we’ll talk about it. I’ll say to her, “Dianne, remember, there are those who said that we lack civility when I got up and talked about the president’s cabinet and I said, ‘if you see them anywhere, If you see them at a restaurant, if you see them in a department store, even at a gasoline station, just tell them, you’re not welcome here, anywhere.’” – READ MORE