    WATCH: Germany’s US Ambassador Destroys Ocasio-Cortez’s Comments Comparing Nazi Germany to Global Warming

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) gave her plans to stop climate change by comparing them to Nazi Germany — the U.S. ambassador of Germany just responded and he’s not happy.

    At a campaign event on Friday, the Democrat darling compared her global warming plans to Nazi Germany.

    Ocasio-Cortez said the World War II generation is like climate change and the rising temperatures represent Nazi Germany, calling it a “blueprint.”

    Germany’s U.S. ambassador Richard Grenell responded on “Fox & Friends” calling out Ocasio-Cortez for her comparison. – READ MORE

