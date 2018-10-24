WATCH: Germany’s US Ambassador Destroys Ocasio-Cortez’s Comments Comparing Nazi Germany to Global Warming

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) gave her plans to stop climate change by comparing them to Nazi Germany — the U.S. ambassador of Germany just responded and he’s not happy.

At a campaign event on Friday, the Democrat darling compared her global warming plans to Nazi Germany.

Ocasio-Cortez said the World War II generation is like climate change and the rising temperatures represent Nazi Germany, calling it a “blueprint.”

“It’s never acceptable to minimize the Holocaust… just note to anyone who is speaking publicly – never compare it to anything” –Amb. @RichardGrenell reacts after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likens the threat of climate change to Nazis pic.twitter.com/bfJ5qq2kw3 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 22, 2018

Germany's U.S. ambassador Richard Grenell responded on "Fox & Friends" calling out Ocasio-Cortez for her comparison.