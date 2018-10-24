TRUMP SHUTS DOWN CHATTY ACOSTA: ‘WAIT. WAIT. WAIT. WAIT’ (VIDEO)

President Trump continued his contentious relationship with CNN’s Jim Acosta Tuesday afternoon in the Oval Office. Acosta asked Trump a series of questions and follow-ups that the president ultimately shut down.

Acosta initially asked about Trump’s comments Monday night during a rally in Texas when he called himself a “nationalist.”

“If you could just settle some of the confusion over your comments about what you mean when you say you are a ‘nationalist’?” Acosta asked.

“I love our country,” Trump replied, “Our country has taken second fiddle. If you look at the trade deals, I am knocking out some of the worse deals I have ever seen. We give them our wealth and they don’t treat us properly. And we are taking care of their military for a fraction of the cost.” – READ MORE