‘I’m Tired of These Secret Testimonies’: Fitton Says Congress Is Letting Rosenstein ‘Walk All Over Them’

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is scheduled for a closed-door interview with House lawmakers on Wednesday, but Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton is not a fan of the interview format.

Fitton, however, is taking issue with the fact that only the two Republican chairmen and top two Democrats on the House Judiciary and Oversight committees are set to interview Rosenstein.

“This is going to be secret testimony. And if you’re trying to prevent facts from getting out to the public, this is the way to do it,” Fitton said on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday, wondering why a Republican-controlled House would not want more Republican lawmakers involved in the questioning.

He said Judicial Watch will continue doing its own watchdog work, because they simply don’t expect much from Congress.

"Here you have Congress basically getting down and letting Mr. Rosenstein walk all over them. And it's just unbelievable to me."