WATCH: Gabbard Says President Trump Supports al Qaeda

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) said President Donald Trump supports al Qaeda during the Democratic debate Thursday night.

“The problem is that this current president is continuing to betray us,” Gabbard said, “We were supposed to be going after al Qaeda, but over years now not only have we not gone after al Qaeda, who is stronger today than they were in 9/11, our president is supporting al Qaeda.”

Gabbard has previously said that President Trump’s foreign policy was protecting al Qaeda and that the president was serving as the “protective big brother of al Qaeda.” She has also compared members of the Trump administration to al Qaeda, including National Security Advisor John Bolton and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. – READ MORE