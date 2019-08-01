Joe Biden Calls Cory Booker the Future President of the United States

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) were going at it on Wednesday night over criminal justice reform issues in this country when Biden made a gaffe he may be regretting for hours and hours and days and days from now.

Said Biden, “The fact is that the bills that the president — excuse me, the future president of the United States — that the senator is talking about …”

He grabbed Booker’s arm and tried to lighten the moment, but it almost didn’t matter what he said after that.

Did he just call Cory the future president. OMG. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Biden was embarrassed.

