DNC attempts to block Andrew Yang from future debates with technicalities

On Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang celebrated an important milestone in his campaign: meeting the polling threshold to qualify for the fall debates.

Now the Democratic National Committee is attempting to keep him out, citing a technicality on polling qualifications, which requires candidates to garner at least 2 percent support in at least four different polls and prove 130,000 donors to take the debate stage Sept. 12 and 13.

Yang has the donors, and on Monday celebrated the fourth poll putting him above 2 percent support.

We did it #YangGang! As of today, we are officially the 8th candidate to qualify for the fall debates. We are in this for the long haul. Thank you all for your support. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y4s1tdzlQv — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 29, 2019

Shortly after the post, DNC senior advisor Mary Beth Cahill emailed the candidates to inform them only one of the two NBC sponsored polls could be used to qualify, effectively sidelining the Yang Gang for now, The Hill reports. – READ MORE