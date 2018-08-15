WATCH: Frederica Wilson Tries To Give Trump A Witty Nickname, Fails

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) responded to President Donald Trump’s latest jab at friend-turned-foe Omarosa Manigault Newman by trying to come up with a derogatory nickname for the president, struggling mightily in the process.

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” with co-host John Berman, Wilson expressed her rage over the president calling Newman a “dog” in an early morning tweet.

"We have to stop him and the only way we can stop him and stop all of this foolishness and all of this hate and all of this racism…is we've got to send a blue wave through this country in the midterms": @RepWilson urges Democratic midterm votes after Trump calls Omarosa a "dog" pic.twitter.com/OxDKC3EEY2 — New Day (@NewDay) August 14, 2018

"A dog. How dare he? He has taken this country to its knees," Wilson said. "We already have racism raining down all over America."

President Trump blasted Omarosa Manigault-Newman as a “crazed, crying lowlife” on Tuesday morning and went so far as to call her a “dog,” rapidly escalating the already heated battle between the president and the reality TV star who made her name on his show.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” Trump tweeted.

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

The president's harsh words for "Wacky" Manigault-Newman, as he referred to her on Monday, come as the former White House aide and "Apprentice" star's book is released.