Trump Goes OFF On Fired Agent Strzok, FBI: This Investigation ‘Is A Fraud’!

Continuing his year-long denunciation of the Mueller investigation on Tuesday, President Trump took to Twitter to livetweet Fox & Friends. There, he laid out his perception of the case:

Bruce Ohr of the “Justice” Department (can you believe he is still there) is accused of helping disgraced Christopher Steele “find dirt on Trump.” Ohr’s wife, Nelly, was in on the act big time – worked for Fusion GPS on Fake Dossier. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

“They were all in on it, clear Hillary Clinton and FRAME Donald Trump for things he didn’t do.” Gregg Jarrett on @foxandfriends If we had a real Attorney General, this Witch Hunt would never have been started! Looking at the wrong people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Fired FBI Agent Peter Strzok is a fraud, as is the rigged investigation he started. There was no Collusion or Obstruction with Russia, and everybody, including the Democrats, know it. The only Collusion and Obstruction was by Crooked Hillary, the Democrats and the DNC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Strzok started the illegal Rigged Witch Hunt – why isn’t this so-called “probe” ended immediately? Why aren’t these angry and conflicted Democrats instead looking at Crooked Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Lou Dobbs: “This cannot go forward…this Special Counsel with all of his conflicts, with his 17 Angry Democrats, without any evidence of collusion by the Trump Campaign and Russia. The Dems are the ones who should be investigated.” Thank you Lou, so true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

– READ MORE

He cheated on his wife, and the Left gave him a quarter-million dollars.

A GoFundMe page for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok has raised just shy of $400,000 for his legal expenses in just one day. Donations continue to pour in for Strzok, who sent tons of anti-Trump text messages to his colleague and mistress, Lisa Page.

It seems that the roughly 10,00 donors hate President Trump so much that they are willing to enable the infidelity of this philanderer because they like his politics. The women in question have not been so lucky.

No legal fund has been set up for Page, though she remains at the FBI and seems to be cooperating with congressional investigators. More egregious still, no money has been sent to Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman. – READ MORE

This post has be edited by TruePundit.com to update the current total money raised.