    Trump Goes OFF On Fired Agent Strzok, FBI: This Investigation ‘Is A Fraud’!

    Continuing his year-long denunciation of the Mueller investigation on Tuesday, President Trump took to Twitter to livetweet Fox & Friends. There, he laid out his perception of the case:

    He cheated on his wife, and the Left gave him a quarter-million dollars.

    A GoFundMe page for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok has raised just shy of $400,000 for his legal expenses in just one day. Donations continue to pour in for Strzok, who sent tons of anti-Trump text messages to his colleague and mistress, Lisa Page.

    It seems that the roughly 10,00 donors hate President Trump so much that they are willing to enable the infidelity of this philanderer because they like his politics. The women in question have not been so lucky.

    No legal fund has been set up for Page, though she remains at the FBI and seems to be cooperating with congressional investigators. More egregious still, no money has been sent to Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman. – READ  MORE

    This post has be edited by TruePundit.com to update the current total money raised. 

