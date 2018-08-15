Soledad O’Brien Calls Out CNN’s Lack of Diversity After Attack on Trump WH

Former Cnn Anchor Soledad O’brien Called Out Her Ex-employer For Publishing A Report About Diversity In The Trump Administration, Suggesting They Employ Few — If Any — African-americans In Leadership Positions.

O’Brien, the former host of the now-canceled CNN program Starting Point, responded to CNN’s tweet promoting the story, quipping: “Very terrible! But, uh, walk me through the senior black staff at @CNNPolitics or @cnn or, hey, I’ll take cable news….”

Very terrible! But, uh, walk me through the senior black staff at @CNNPolitics or @cnn or, hey, I’ll take cable news…. https://t.co/AIYlVZ1mkN — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 14, 2018

CNN has yet to respond to O’Brien’s challenge.

Dewayne Walker, a marketing manager, sued CNN in 2015 for discrimination, accusing the news network of denying him nine promotions between 2014 and 2015 due to his race. In February 2018, U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story agreed to uphold a previous judge’s recommendation as the opinion of the court, granting CNN a motion for summary judgment. – READ MORE

CNN suffered another humiliating defeat in the cable ratings during the week of August 6 through August 12, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News reached 2.18 million primetime viewers, while MSNBC finished 2nd with 1.75 million and CNN finished 7th with just 992,000 average viewers for the week. CNN fell behind Home and Garden Television, USA Network, The History Channel, and TBS Network.

The History Channel’s primetime lineup includes shows like “Ancient Aliens,” “Counting Cars,” “American Pickers” and “Mountain Men.” CNN’s primetime lineup boasts personalities like Chris Cuomo and Anderson Cooper. – READ MORE