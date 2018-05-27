WATCH: Fox Host Calls Trey Gowdy a ‘Phony’ Who has ‘Never Done Anything’

In an interview with Fox Radio host Tom Shillue, Dobbs offered his opinion that the former prosecutor did not go far enough in pursuing charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton related to the deaths of four Americans in a 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Libya.

Dobbs, a frequent defender of President Donald Trump, has pursued many of the current administration’s theories regarding an ongoing Justice Department probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

When Shillue said he was “a huge fan” of Gowdy during the Benghazi investigation, Dobbs shot back with his own view of history.

“What did he do? Nothing,” the host claimed. “He’s never done anything!”

Calling Gowdy a “lame duck” and a “phony,” Dobbs’ primary complaint appeared to be that the investigation did not lead to indictments, unlike Mueller’s probe into Russian efforts to impact the 2016 election.

“No indictments, no charges, no revelations,” he said.

Dobbs went on to claim that “nothing has ever happened,” alleging that Gowdy “let Hillary off” in what he framed as ineffective questioning during congressional testimony.

“He gets to have, I think, some terrific moments, as he did with Hillary Clinton where, after 11 hours, you know, he’s let her just talk endlessly and never laid a glove on her,” he said. – READ MORE

