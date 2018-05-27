GOP Senators Back Trump, Introduce $15 Billion Rescissions Package

Several Republican senators are siding with President Donald Trump in his effort to get back $15 billion doled out to federal agencies but never spent and have introduced legislation in support of taking back the cash.

“Yes, a $15 billion spending reduction is a drop in the bucket compared to a $15 trillion debt,” Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said in a statement, The Hill reported. “But we have to start cutting spending somewhere.”

Other senators supporting the legislation include Republicans Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Joni Ernst of Iowa, David Perdue of Georgia, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also supports the rescission, according to the Washington Examiner.

“A great advantage of a rescissions package is that Democrats are unable to filibuster it, which means that if Republicans stand together we can start cutting back on unnecessary spending,” Cruz said “We need to do this, and far more — Congress should take advantage of every opportunity to reduce our national debt, including saving money that doesn’t need to be spent.” – READ MORE

