WATCH: Former Senior DEA Official Drops ‘Very Strange’ Truth About Obama Admin-Hezbollah Bombshell

One former Drug Enforcement Administration agent is describing the Obama administration’s alleged actions to protect Hezbollah as “very strange.”

Derek Maltz, who was quoted in Politico’s bombshell report suggesting former President Barack Obama interfered with a DEA probe of Hezbollah in order to safeguard the Iran nuclear deal, discussed the matter Thursday with Shannon Bream of Fox News.

He told the anchor he found it “very, very odd” that used cars were being shipped to West Africa, and Hezbollah was pocketing upward of $200 million as it trafficked illegal drugs across the globe, yet there was no “unity of effort” in the government to stop it – READ MORE

