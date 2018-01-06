True Pundit

Chaffetz: AG Sessions Must Go in Order to Fix ‘Major Systemic Problems’ in DOJ (VIDEO)

Fox News contributor and former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz says Attorney General Jeff Sessions “needs to go” in order to fix “major systemic problems” in the Department of Justice.

Republican Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio are calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, criticizing his Justice Department for not cooperating with Congress and for leaks related to its Russia investigation. – READ MORE

