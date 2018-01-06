Politics TV
‘A Stunning Act of Betrayal’: Roger Stone Reacts to Bannon Quotes in Wolff Book (VIDEO)
Former Trump adviser Roger Stone said Steve Bannon committed a “stunning act of betrayal” with his criticism about President Trump and his team in a forthcoming book.
In “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” author Michael Wolff writes that the former White House chief strategist slammed Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son-in Jared Kushner and campaign chairman Paul Manafort for what he called a “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign. – READ MORE
