WATCH: Former Obama Aide Defends Trump Voters – Says They ‘Are Not Deplorable, They Are Not Racist’

Barack Obama and his fellow Democrats love nothing more than vilifying Donald Trump and his supporters every chance they get. That’s why it came as a huge surprise when a former Obama aide spoke out to defend Trump voters in a new interview.

Daily Caller reported that former Obama aide Johanna Maska admitted on Monday that Trump supporters are not racist and instead claimed they had just been “misled.” She said this during a segment of “The Daily Briefing” with Dana Perino on Fox News.

Perino opened the segment by showing a video of former Vice President Joe, who had recently appealed to voters by admitting that his party had “stopped talking to them.”

“You know Vice President Biden. You worked for him,” Perino said to Maska. “I would imagine he was frustrated during the 2016 campaign when Hillary Clinton said the word ‘deplorable.’ It was something that he would not have said initially.” – READ MORE