Top Hollywood Executive Arrested And Fired For Alleged Rape And Blackmail

A top Hollywood executive met a woman on a “sugar daddy” dating website and threatened to tell her family and her employer that she had accepted money for sex if she did not continue to have sex with him after she tried to break off the relationship, a police affidavit says.

Steven Fabrizio, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), was arrested last Friday and charged with rape and blackmail, according to the police affidavit obtained by The Daily Wire. Fabrizio’s arrest was first reported by Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle.

The affidavit describes how Fabrizio and his female accuser met on a dating website known as “Seeking Arrangement,” which helps individuals find a “Sugar Daddy/Sugar Baby/Sugar Momma.” The accuser, whose name is not included in the affidavit, said in her first message to Fabrizio that she was “new to the website, but definitely open to it!” The two allegedly exchanged sexually charged messages and agreed to meet in person.

The affidavit says the two met in person on August 19 and “engaged in consensual sexual activity.” Fabrizio then allegedly paid his eventual accuser $400 for the encounter. The accuser told police that the money was part of the arrangement “and the defendant wanting to spoil her.” Yet the accuser did not enjoy the encounter and told police she thought Fabrizio was too rough and had scared her. She told police she “bawled her eyes out” afterward and decided she didn’t want to continue the arrangement. – read more