Hillary Clinton Mocks President Trump over ‘Fake News’: ‘We Should Not Nuke Hurricanes’

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter Monday to react to reports President Trump suggested nuking hurricanes in order to drive them away from the U.S. coast – a report the president has called “ridiculous” and “FAKE NEWS.”

“We should not nuke hurricanes,” the failed presidential candidate wrote on Twitter:

We should not nuke hurricanes. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2019

Axios claimed in a piece published Sunday that Trump floated nuking hurricanes to Homeland Security and national security officials as a potential solution to drive hurricanes away from the U.S. coast. – READ MORE