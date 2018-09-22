    True Pundit

    Watch: Former Colleague Recounts Brett Kavanaugh Caring for Her on 9/11: ‘Was a Gift’

    Sara Fagen, A Friend And Former Colleague Of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Recounted Friday How The Future Judge Offered Her Moral Support Moments Following The Terror Attacks Of September 11, 2001.

    Speaking before the “#IStandWithBrett” press conference in Washington, DC, Fagen, a George W. Bush White House political director, said of Kavanaugh, “Our friendship was forged on 9/11, the fateful day when many of my colleagues and I hastily left the White House after being told by a Secret Service agent to run as fast as we could. Within seconds, I was in a sea of strangers walking up 17th Street — scared and alone — with nothing in my pocket.”

    Fagen continued, “I looked up, and there was Brett Kavanaugh. My colleague took care of me that day. He made sure I was safe, had food and money, and also made sure I got home safely that evening. The days after 9/11 in the White House were long and stressful, but Brett took the time to follow up with me and ensure I was doing okay. For me, running into Brett Kavanaugh that day was a gift.”

    The conference, attended by around 75 women, took place as the Supreme Court nominee faces a 36-year-old sexual misconduct allegation leveled by California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford. The accuser alleges Kavanaugh and a friend shoved her into a room and groped her during a Maryland house party in 1982 or thereabout. – READ MORE

    President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left-wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers — they just want to destroy and delay.”

    The president’s comments this morning followed the thoughts he shared Thursday night about his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

    “I think it’s a very a sad situation,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, just moments before speaking to a crowd in Las Vegas during a campaign-style rally.

    “He is an outstanding person. And, frankly, Sean, to see what is going on is just very, very sad. You say, why didn’t somebody call the FBI 36 years ago? I mean, you could also say when did this all happen, what is going on?” – READ MORE

