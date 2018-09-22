Watch: Former Colleague Recounts Brett Kavanaugh Caring for Her on 9/11: ‘Was a Gift’

Sara Fagen, A Friend And Former Colleague Of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Recounted Friday How The Future Judge Offered Her Moral Support Moments Following The Terror Attacks Of September 11, 2001.

Speaking before the “#IStandWithBrett” press conference in Washington, DC, Fagen, a George W. Bush White House political director, said of Kavanaugh, “Our friendship was forged on 9/11, the fateful day when many of my colleagues and I hastily left the White House after being told by a Secret Service agent to run as fast as we could. Within seconds, I was in a sea of strangers walking up 17th Street — scared and alone — with nothing in my pocket.”

Fagen continued, “I looked up, and there was Brett Kavanaugh. My colleague took care of me that day. He made sure I was safe, had food and money, and also made sure I got home safely that evening. The days after 9/11 in the White House were long and stressful, but Brett took the time to follow up with me and ensure I was doing okay. For me, running into Brett Kavanaugh that day was a gift.”

The conference, attended by around 75 women, took place as the Supreme Court nominee faces a 36-year-old sexual misconduct allegation leveled by California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford. The accuser alleges Kavanaugh and a friend shoved her into a room and groped her during a Maryland house party in 1982 or thereabout. – READ MORE