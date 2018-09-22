Twitter Approves Ads in Favor of Female Genital Mutilation After Blacklisting Pro-Lifers

The tweet, which was made by Dawoodi Bohra Women for Religious Freedom (DBWRF), attempted to make FGM, named “khafz” by the group, look like a normal and safe practice.

“My daughters have also undergone khafz, and they’re growing up as perfectly as other children of their age,” declared the post, which included video testimony of the mother. “As a mother, I can never do anything to harm them.”

Despite complaints about the post, Twitter allowed the group to “promote” the post — a paid advertisement — which enhances the reach of the post and placed it on the timelines of users who do not follow the account or seek the content out themselves. – READ MORE

The federal government, U.S. Supreme Court, and lawyers across the country use the word “illegal alien” to describe immigrants who illegally enter the country, because that’s the definition in the law.

But Twitter makes its own laws, and the social media giant is now blocking folks from promoting any messages with the phrase, which its moderators apparently consider “hate speech.”

1/ Twitter is not allowing us to promote any tweets including the phrase "illegal alien(s)", citing it as Hateful Content. However, the phrase "illegal aliens" has been used in both federal law and by the Supreme Court. — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 11, 2018

“1/ Twitter is not allowing us to promote any tweets including the phrase ‘illegal alien(s)’, citing it as Hateful Content,” the Center for Immigration Studies posted to Twitter Tuesday. “However, ‘illegal aliens’ has been used in both federal law and by the Supreme Court.”

Twitter rejected a total of four ads from the Center but provided only vague reasoning for the decision.

“We’ve reviewed your tweets and confirmed that it is ineligible to participate in the Twitter Ads program at this time based on our Hateful Content policy. Violating content include, but is not limited to, that which is hate speech or advocacy against a protected group,” according to a notice posted on the CIS website. – READ MORE