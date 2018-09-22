Dershowitz: ‘Disturbing’ to Say Kavanaugh Accuser Should Be Believed Without Due Process

On “Fox & Friends” on Friday, Alan Dershowitz said the “most disturbing” thing about the controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is seeing people on television immediately accept Kavanaugh’s sexual assault accuser as a victim and Kavanaugh as a perpetrator.

“Are women born with a special gene for telling the truth and men with a special gene for lying?” Dershowtiz asked. “I don’t believe her. I don’t believe him. I have an open mind. I want to hear both sides of the story and make a determination.”

“That’s what the American system of justice is all about.”

Dershowitz also reacted to Rachel Maddow’s assertion that Kavanaugh could lose his Supreme Court seat even if he is confirmed.

Maddow made the claim on Thursday, arguing that Kavanaugh could be removed from the high court if Ford ever decided to press charges and a criminal attempted rape investigation led to an indictment in Maryland. – READ MORE

Wednesday night on Tucker Carlson’s prime-time Fox News show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Dershowitz commended Davis for coming forward to dispel the unfounded rumor about Cohen’s ability to testify that the president knew about the meeting in Trump Tower.

But then he gave some strong advice to CNN — and this advice from the attorney and frequent media pundit is still reverberating.

“Number one — that they tell us the nature of the sources without telling us the names. Are they eyewitnesses? Is it a hearsay source?” the lawyer said about the network’s common practice of using unnamed sources to spread damaging news about the president.

“Or second — that they give their source to their expert on journalism and let their expert decide whether or not they should stick with the story, or some outside experts, someone from the Columbia School of Journalism, who could learn the name of the sources and then go talk to the sources, still keep their names confidential and then come forward and say, ‘You know, there is a basis. We’re standing behind CNN,’” Dershowitz said.

“They have to do something to preserve their credibility,” he said passionately about the network and the way it’s handled its reporting, especially recently.- READ MORE