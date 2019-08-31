WATCH: Former CIA Officer, A Democrat, Shreds Comey Over Handling Of Investigation

Former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright, a Democrat, slammed disgraced former FBI Director James Comey on Friday over the way that he handled the investigation into President Donald Trump.

“How can you not be ?” Wright said. “One, in 2016 we had effectively a coup, did we not? We had an individual that the IG report has now said, an FBI director leaked information to force a public action, that is the appointment of a special counsel. Not because the facts demanded it, but because he, [in] his own partisan drive, desired it. Now, that’s horrifying. Not only was that horrifying for Donald Trump or any president that could have been elected in 2016, the profound concern that I have as an American – forget Democrat or Republican – but and especially as an agency officer, we have 35,000 employees in the FBI, tens of thousand of CIA officers, who have access to some of the most profound powers and knowledge in this country.”

“Now what example does that set for them such that in 2020 or 2024, they can choose to use that information however they want to kneecap whoever they want whenever they want,” Wright continued. “We are at this precipice, we’re at this cliff’s edge of something very, very horrific happening that we’re not gonna be able to pull back from unless we are incredibly careful and we take Comey and Brennan and the rest of these characters to task.”

“In 2020, if we have Elizabeth Warren, or whoever on the Democratic side who happens to win – let’s just say for argument’s sake – you don’t think there are gonna be conservative or Republican spies who aren’t gonna be out for revenge themselves?” Wright added. “And now what’s the consequence for their behavior? There is none. They get a book deal. I mean, that’s what Comey got, right?” – READ MORE