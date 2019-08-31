Cher Tweets Fake News About Trump Revoking Citizenship for Military Kids

Left-wing pop icon Cher went after President Donald Trump by spreading fake news that his administration created a new rule to take away citizenship of children born overseas to U.S. soldiers.

Some children of US troops born overseas will no longer get automatic American citizenship, Trump says.WILL HIS REIGN OF TERROR EVER END?HOW MUCH ANGUISH IS HE CAPABLE OF INFLICTING ON🇺🇸? WISH HE’D VANISH IN PUFF OF🌫,OR PUT IN 1 OF HIS INTERNMENT CAMPS

“Some children of US troops born overseas will no longer get automatic American citizenship, Trump says,” Cher said on Friday, in a typically caps-heavy tweet. “WILL HIS REIGN OF TERROR EVER END?HOW MUCH ANGUISH IS HE CAPABLE OF INFLICTING ON? WISH HE’D VANISH IN PUFF OF,OR PUT IN 1 OF HIS INTERNMENT CAMPS.”

However, Cher was ill-informed and pushing fake news. Indeed, the correct information about the policy change had already become known before Cher began spreading falsehoods.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was also one of those high-profile leftists attacking the Trump administration for the policy change.