GOP Senators Condemn ‘Desperate’ Dems as They ‘Peddled Plans’ to ‘Pack’ the Supreme Court

All of the Republican senators are rallying together to denounce a plan laid out by several Democrats to “pack” the Supreme Court as “highly inappropriate.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lead the charge in penning a letter to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to condemn the alleged court-packing plan backed by congressional Democrats and 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls. The letter also has the support of all 53 Senate Republicans.

McConnell blasted Democrats for their “unprincipled power grab” in a statement:

“The Democrats’ threat to pack the Court if it doesn’t rule the way they want is synonymous in American history with the idea of an unprincipled power grab. Instead of improving their arguments, our colleagues seem determined to undermine our constitutional structure. Senate Republicans reject this dangerous and opportunistic assault on our independent judiciary and will continue to uphold our oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Pointing to a brief by Democrats to the Supreme Court urging it to not take up a New York City case on gun laws, the Republican senators pointed out that the “implication” of Democrats is “as plain as day: Dismiss this case, or we’ll pack the Court.” – READ MORE