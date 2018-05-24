True Pundit

Dem Rep: Trump is a Bigger Threat to America Than Russia (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday that President Trump poses a greater threat to American democracy than Russian intelligence efforts.

“I thought that the Russian attack on our Democratic process was the most important thing that happened in our lifetime, the greatest threat to our democracy,” Quigley said. “I now believe the greatest threat to our rule of law, our democracy, how our intel community works to protect us, is not from that attack but from the president’s reaction to that attack.”

Blitzer seemed surprised by the remarks. – READ MORE

Rep. Mike Quigley, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, said the president’s actions pose a danger to America’s democratic norms.

