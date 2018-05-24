Dem Rep: Trump is a Bigger Threat to America Than Russia (VIDEO)

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday that President Trump poses a greater threat to American democracy than Russian intelligence efforts.

“I thought that the Russian attack on our Democratic process was the most important thing that happened in our lifetime, the greatest threat to our democracy,” Quigley said. “I now believe the greatest threat to our rule of law, our democracy, how our intel community works to protect us, is not from that attack but from the president’s reaction to that attack.”

Blitzer seemed surprised by the remarks. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1