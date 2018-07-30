WATCH: Florida man wielding live gator chases people in convenience store, video shows

A man in Jacksonville, Fla., brandishing a live gator chased people in a convenience store where he was purchasing beer, video of the strange episode shows.

The man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, walked into the store holding the gator with his right hand. The animal’s mouth appeared to be taped shut, video posted by WTLV shows.

“Ya’ll ain’t out of beer, are you?” the man asked while walking toward the front counter.

“Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren’t taking the last bit of beer are you?” he said to someone in the back of the store. – READ MORE