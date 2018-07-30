Malkin: Power-Hungry Republicans are ‘Biggest Enemies’ to Trump’s Border Demands

CRTV host Michelle Malkin said that Congressional Republicans looking to retain power are standing in the way of President Trump’s border security demands.

Malkin said on “Fox & Friends” that there has been a longstanding battle within the Republican Party between those who value “cheap labor” more than the country’s safety and those who support Trump’s agenda.

“The biggest enemies here are not necessarily the open-borders Democrats. They’re doing what they always do. It is those Republicans in Washington, D.C. who are willing to throw President Trump and his voters and supporters under the bus to preserve their own power,” she said.

“Good riddance to Paul Ryan, and I wish Mitch McConnell would take a clue and go out to pasture as well,” Malkin said. – READ MORE

President Trump said on Sunday that he would be willing to shut down the federal government if the Democrats do not agree to Republican demands about funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump wrote on Twitter that border security “includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!”

The White House has been embroiled in controversy over the ongoing efforts to reunite families separated at the border who were attempting to enter the United States illegally.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

During his most recent weekly address, Trump cited the 9/11 terrorist attacks to justify strong enforcement of immigration laws and the continued necessity of Immigration Customs & Enforcement, the agency which has come under fire from Democrats in recent months. – READ MORE

