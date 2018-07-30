DEMOCRATS WANT TRUMP JR. TO TESTIFY AGAIN AFTER COHEN ALLEGES HE LIED LAST TIME

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee want Donald Trump Jr. to testify yet again for his meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont called for Trump Jr. to testify in public and under oath to discuss his June 2016 meeting with a group of Russians at Trump Tower, according to Newsweek.

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, claims Donald Trump was aware of the infamous meeting before it occurred. Leahy says this raises “important questions.”

“It’s time for Donald Trump Jr. to come back before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer them, but this time in public, under oath,” Leahy said, Newsweek reports.

Trump Jr. met before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 7, 2017, saying the president “wasn’t aware” of the meeting, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported. – READ MORE

According to an unspecified number of anonymous “sources” who spoke with CNN:

Cohen alleges that he was present, along with several others, when Trump was informed of the Russians’ offer by Trump Jr. By Cohen’s account, Trump approved going ahead with the meeting with the Russians.

But there are problems with the story.

First, CNN noted that their “sources” specifically mentioned that Cohen does nothave any evidence to validate any of his claims.

That’s a major problem because that means the only thing that prosecutors have to rely on is his credibility, which is in short supply.

CNN notes that the whole reason that Cohen is willing to tell Mueller this is because “he has expressed hope that this claim about the Trump Tower meeting will help him reach out to Mueller and possibly lessen his legal troubles.” – READ MORE

