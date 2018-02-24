WATCH: FL Survivor Rips Into CNN for Manipulating Fellow Students

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior, who attended a White House listening session instead of the town hall, said she was upset that organizers of an event meant to draw out the opinions of participants allegedly tried to stack the ideological deck.

“Our voices need to be heard and (Haab) should have been able to ask any question he had to ask,” she said. “But instead we have these networks that don’t want us to give our real opinions and they want us to further their own agendas.”

Host Laura Ingraham suggested that the CNN event did not feature a diversity of thought on the topic of gun control, prompting a response from Klein’s father, who was also interviewed for the segment. – READ MORE

