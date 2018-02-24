WATCH: CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Unwisely Challenges CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp over Gun Control

CNN host Alisyn Camerota challenged Conservative Political Action Conference Chair Matt Schlapp to a debate on gun control and asked if he thinks critics of the Second Amendment hate freedom.

“No. I actually think there’s a lot of people, including these victims’ families, who their heart is in the right place,” Schlapp said Friday.

“The whole question of gun control feeds into this whole question of the bigger political fight. The left is in versus the right. And I think that’s unfortunate. I think this is a time for us to listen more, for us to try to work together. I think what the president did at the White House with these families is the right next step.”

Camerota then brought up National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre and his speech to CPAC, asking why LaPierre was “stoking division.” – READ MORE

