AUDIO: Police Release 911 Call from Nikolas Cruz After Fight over Guns Just Months Before Florida Shooting

Officials released Friday a 911 call a woman made in 2017 when her son kicked Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz out of their house after he began tearing their home apart.

Cruz was involved in a fight with the adult son of a woman he was staying with shortly after his mother died, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

He is accused of shooting and killing 17 people earlier this month at a high school in Parkland.

“He came in the house and started banging all the doors and banging all the walls. Hitting the walls, throwing everything in the room, and then my son got in there,” Roxanne and Rock Deschamps told police dispatchers in November of 2017, according to a report from local news affiliates.

Rock Deschamps tossed Cruz out the house shortly thereafter. Roxanne, his mother, called the police once Cruz was removed from the house. – READ MORE

