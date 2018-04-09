WATCH: Filmmaker EXPOSING Washington sums up how ‘the swamp’ works, and it’s brutal

You already know Washington is a mess. Filmmaker Matt Whitworth is launching a new documentary project that exposes the truth about our government with uncensored quotes from lawmakers willing to go on the record.

In “The Swamp,” Reps. Ken Buck (R-CO 4th District), Rod Blum (R-IA 1st District), Tom Garrett (R-VA 5th District) and Dave Brat (R-VA 7th District) got dangerously candid about how Washington operates.

Whitworth joined Glenn on today’s show to talk about “The Swamp” and what he learned from the four House Freedom Caucus members, who agreed to be interviewed for the series and hand over editorial control. – READ MORE

