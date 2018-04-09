Gun Owner Goes Off on City Council with Epic Speech: When Are You Going to Stand Up for Law-Abiding Citizens? (VIDEO)

During an emotion-filled moment at a Greensboro, North Carolina city council meeting on Tuesday, a resident asked when his government would start standing up for the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

City officials are currently thinking about canceling the annual Greensboro Gun and Knife Show due to take place in August, WGHP reported.

Some city council members suggested the move last month in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

The intent would be to address the so-called “gun show loophole,” though all licensed dealers present are required to comply with state and federal laws regarding background checks.

Resident Mark Robinson came to the council’s meeting on Tuesday night to voice his opposition to the city taking such actions, saying it’s past time officials start listening to the majority of its citizens.

“When are you all going to start standing up for the majority?” he said. “I’m the majority. … I’m a law-abiding citizen who has never shot anybody.” – READ MORE

