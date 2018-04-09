NC Gun Rights Advocate Who Went Viral: ‘I See Concerted Push to End 2nd Amendment’ (VIDEO)

A North Carolina gun rights advocate who made headlines for his passionate defense of the Second Amendment joined “Fox & Friends” Friday to explain why he felt compelled to speak out.

Mark Robinson made his comments at a Greensboro city council meeting where residents were debating whether a gun show should be canceled in the wake of the Parkland high school massacre.

“When are you all gonna start standing up for the majority? … I’m the majority! I’m a law-abiding citizen who’s never shot anybody. It seems every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter’s feet. You want to put it at my feet! It doesn’t make any sense,” Robinson said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1