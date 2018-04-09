Politics TV
NC Gun Rights Advocate Who Went Viral: ‘I See Concerted Push to End 2nd Amendment’ (VIDEO)
A North Carolina gun rights advocate who made headlines for his passionate defense of the Second Amendment joined “Fox & Friends” Friday to explain why he felt compelled to speak out.
Mark Robinson made his comments at a Greensboro city council meeting where residents were debating whether a gun show should be canceled in the wake of the Parkland high school massacre.
“When are you all gonna start standing up for the majority? … I’m the majority! I’m a law-abiding citizen who’s never shot anybody. It seems every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter’s feet. You want to put it at my feet! It doesn’t make any sense,” Robinson said. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Fox News Insider is the place for all things Fox News Channel. We post highlights within minutes of airing and provide exclusive Fox Fan content you can't get anywhere else!