WATCH: Feds Release Video Of El Chapo Teary-Eyed, Terrified Arriving In NYC

In remarkable footage released by the federal government shortly after a jury found him guilty on all charges Tuesday — a verdict that will result in “a sentence for which there is no escape and no return notorious” — Joaquin Guzman Loera, the infamous drug lord known as “El Chapo,” is seen being escorted by authorities off a private jet and into a hangar, where he waits, teary-eyed and visibly shaken, to be taken to the correctional center.

The video was taken on January 16, 2017, when the drug kingpin first arrived in New York City, where he would eventually be tried, but only released by the U.S. government and published by New York’s PIX11 after the jury’s verdict Tuesday.

The video begins with El Chapo on the plane, staring wide-eyed out the window. He is then escorted off the plane, appearing shaky and uncertain as he makes his way down to the tarmac. Authorities then escort him into a hangar at MacArthur Airport on Long Island, PIX11 reports.

While in the hangar, the camera repeatedly zooms in on Guzman’s face, revealing his watery eyes and stunned expression.

"His appearance in the video is a far cry from the ruthless drug lord who was talked about during a nearly three-month trial," the outlet reports. "Fifty-six witnesses testified, one of them telling the jury he saw an El Chapo rival being tortured, before being buried alive. Another spoke of watching El Chapo shoot two other opponents in the head."