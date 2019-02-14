Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Green New Deal a ‘life and death’ issue, attacks GOP on climate change

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ramped up the rhetoric in her push for a Green New Deal, describing it as a “life and death” issue.

The star freshman Democrat fired off a series of tweets Tuesday night about her controversial proposal.

“Don’t mess with our future. When it comes to climate, it’s all our lives at stake. The younger you are, the more consequences you’ll see. It’s life and death for us. And we will fight like it,” she tweeted.

The New York Democrat also attacked the GOP for allegedly ‘doing nothing to stop’ climate change, before turning up the heat on Republicans she accused of trying to sow doubt on the issue.

“They knew early… Do you really think these increasingly regular & horrific wildfires & droughts are a coincidence? That growing regularity of ‘100-year floods’ is an accident?

“We are losing our homes & loved ones *now.* And GOP doesn’t even care enough to try.”- READ MORE