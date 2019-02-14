HYPOCRISY: Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar, Who Decried Lobbyists, Took Thousands From PACS And Lobbyists

There’s an interesting fact about anti-Semitic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who triggered a firestorm after making comments accusing GOP representatives of supporting the state of Israel because they were given money by the American Public Affairs Committee: Omar herself was the beneficiary of tens of thousands of dollars from lobbying groups.

As Lori Lowenthal Marcus reports, “According to the records of the Federal Election Commission, last summer Omar received nearly $60,000 from PACs.”

Marcus notes that one PAC giving money to Omar was the Council on American Islamic Relations, which was named as an un-indicted co-conspirator in the 2009 Holy Land Foundation trial. Marcus also points out, “And CAIR not only has a PAC, it is a lobbying organization. On Jan.10, CAIR hosted the Community Congressional Reception at which Omar spoke.”

Yet Omar had the temerity after criticism erupted following her remarks, including a public reprimand issued by Democratic House leadership which told her to “immediately apologize,” to offer a so-called “unequivocal apology” that concluded with this charge attacking what she claimed to be right-wing lobbyists: “At the same time, I reaffirm the problematic role of lobbyists in our politics, whether it be AIPAC, the NRA or the fossil fuel industry. It’s gone on too long and we must be willing to address it.”- READ MORE