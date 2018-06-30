WATCH: Federal Officers Storm ‘OccupyICE’ In Portland, Make Nine Arrests

Federal officers, clad in all-black riot gear, made good on their promise to “OccupyICE” early Thursday morning, storming an Occupy camp that had formed around the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Authorities say nine people were arrested.

Local news reports that the so-called “OccupyICE” protest was warned earlier in the week that setting up a longstanding, round-the-clock demonstration on ICE property was considered trespass to federal land, and that those protesters who did not move their belongings would be arrested. The protesters have been “occupying” ICE since June 20, around the time the organization’s child separation policy came to light.

“At approximately 5:30 a.m. today, federal law enforcement officers initiated a law enforcement action to reopen the federal facility at 4310 SW Macadam Avenue in Portland,” Federal Protective Service spokesman Robert Sperling told local news.- READ MORE

