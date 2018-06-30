NARCISSISM 101: Obama Says Dems Lost In 2016 Because ‘People Were So Focused On Me’

On Thursday, former president Barack Obama offered his usual narcissistic perspective, this time as to why the Democrats got pounded in the 2016 election: “People were so focused on me.”

Yup, the fact that Hillary Clinton was a terrible candidate, that much of America was sick of the Left’s identity politics, and that Donald Trump ran one of the most energized campaigns in recent years weren’t the prime cause of the Democrats’ woes; it was simply that Democrats couldn’t muster the energy to vote because of Obama himself. As Politico reports, speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser, Obama intoned, “Do not wait for the perfect message, don’t wait to feel a tingle in your spine because you’re expecting politicians to be so inspiring and poetic and moving that somehow, ‘OK, I’ll get off my couch after all and go spend the 15-20 minutes it takes for me to vote.’ Because that’s part of what happened in the last election. I heard that too much. Boil it down … If we don’t vote, then this democracy doesn’t work.”

Politico writes, “He almost accepted some of the blame for the state of the party, though he framed it less as the DNC atrophying from years of benign neglect while he was in the White House and being saddled with his reelection campaign debt and more as people making the mistake of falling too much in love with him.” Obama pontificated, “I’ll be honest with you, if I have a regret during my presidency, it is that people were so focused on me and the battles we were having, particularly after we lost the House, that folks stopped paying attention up and down the ballot.” – READ MORE

