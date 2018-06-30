Trump To Pro-Life Group: Unborn Babies Have ‘Basic and Fundamental Human Right, The Right To Life’

On Thursday, the day after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he would retire, which could prompt the Court to reconsider the fate of Roe v. Wade, President Trump issued a letter to the National Right to Life Committee reiterating his pro-life stance while promising to protect the dignity of unborn children.

“We all have a duty to defend the most basic and fundamental human right — the right to life. As President I am dedicated to protecting the lives of every American including the unborn,” Trump wrote in his letter.

The letter was issued in response to “hundreds of pro-life advocates gather to open its national convention today in Kansas City,” according to LifeNews. – READ MORE

