WATCH: Father Attacks Pervert Who Snapped ‘Upskirt’ Photos Of Daughter At Target

In a show of true manhood, a father confronted a pervert who had taken photos up the father’s daughter’s skirt while shopping at Target.

Obtained surveillance footage from the New York Post shows a man maneuvering his way around a Target store to take photos underneath women’s skirts. Later on, the father to one of these women confronts him by kicking the phone from his hand and knocking him to the ground.

“You messed with the wrong family,” said Ismael Duarte, the father told the man before chasing him away.

Though the pervert escaped, Mr. Duarte did capture a photograph of the man’s car as he drove away. Police have now arrested 29-year-old Jorge A. Ibarra Jr. as the potential suspect. He has been charged with invasion of privacy.- READ MORE

A California girl who claims she was trapped in a world of sex trafficking until recently credits a South Sacramento postal worker with her rescue.

In June, Ivan Crisostomo, a postal carrier, heard a “desperate crying” coming from behind a tree. When he looked around, he saw 16-year-old Crystal Allen.

“She started to point to her arm, saying: ‘They were putting things in me. They were putting things in me. They are coming to get me,'” Crisostomo recalled Allen telling him, according to FOX 40.

She then told Crisostomo that she was able to escape her captors by jumping out of the car as they were driving through a neighborhood, managing to grab a cellphone on her way out.

Crisostomo and Allen used the phone to call the teen’s mother, Stacy Ohman. Officials with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department were also called.

The postal worker said he stayed with the 16-year-old until authorities arrived to take her to the hospital. She is now home with her family, CBS13 reported.

Allen was allegedly “drugged, tortured and abused” for three months before she escaped, the news station reported. – READ MORE

