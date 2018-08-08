Berkeley police criticized for posting identities of Antifa protesters: ‘This is very disturbing’

The Berkeley Police Department in California posted the identities of arrested Antifa protesters on its Twitter feed after a Sunday “alt-right” rally, leading to accusations that the department is siding with far-right activists and targeting the left, according to The Guardian.

After about 20 people were arrested at a “No to Marxism in Berkeley” rally, most of them Antifa counterprotesters, the department publicized their names, photographs and cities of residence on social media.

“It really seemed to us like the Berkeley police department was there to … target the anti-fascist protesters,” said Jay Kim, executive director of the Berkeley chapter of the National Lawyers Guild.

At the Sunday rally, Berkeley police enforced new city rules that prohibited weapons or anything that can be used for a riot, as well as masks.

The result was a string of arrests made, many of them under the citation of “possession of a banned weapon” or “working with others to commit a crime.”

Antifa counter-protesters, known for often wearing masks, made up a majority of the arrests. While the imbalance could be a result of Antifa’s masks and the inherently disruptive nature of counter-protests, some feel it is a sign of animosity toward left-wing activists.

“It’s clear that the cops have chosen sides and that they think of the left as their enemies,” said Sam Menefee-Libey, a Washington D.C. activist, to the Guardian. “The cops are doing something that Nazis do all the time, which is dox people.” – READ MORE

During clashes between right-wing and left-wing protesters, members of Berkeley’s Anti-Fascists (Antifa) groups broke the storefront windows of a Marine Corps recruitment office.

Beyond the violence, there was also property damage to many of the buildings near the site of the protests. Protesters seemed to targeted city property, destroying 21 city vehicles by smashing windows, slashing tires, and setting at least one vehicle on fire.

The Marine Corps recruitment facility received the brunt of the damage when members of the Antifa’s Black Bloc took baseball bats and rocks to the widows.

VIDEO: Antifa smashes the windows of Shattuck Ave US Marine Corps Recruiting office in #Berkeley #berkeleyprotests #Antifa pic.twitter.com/SZH5d97CjV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 5, 2018

In a demonstration of their fascist tendencies, the Antifa members were hostile toward any non-members in the area. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1