    WATCH: Facebook Blocked This Republican Asian Woman’s Campaign Ad

    Facebook has reportedly blocked a California congressional candidate’s campaign from using a video as an ad on the social media platform because they deemed it “shocking, disrespectful or sensational.”

    The Christian Post reports that Facebook blocked 33-year-old Republican Elizabeth Heng’s video which shows “her America immigrant parents, who survived brutalities by the Khmer Rouge communists during the Cambodian Civil War.”- READ MORE

    Facebook Banned Infowars From Its Platform, Yet Many Leftist Pages With Far Worse Content Still Remain.

    Facebook’s explanation for the InfoWars ban claims that the site posts material which “glorifies violence,” and also uses “dehumanizing language.”

    But the social media Masters of the Universe have made no attempt to explain why InfoWars should be banned while leftist pages with a far more explicit glorification of violence, not to mention using “dehumanizing” language towards Jews, Christians, and Americans in general, should remain and even prosper on the platform.

    Among them, a page called “Kill Trump,” and dozens of global pages for the registereddomestic terrorist group Antifa, which have made unchallenged posts supporting violence.

    “It’s Going Down” is one such prominent Antifa page. Beyond featuring violent imagery of President Donald Trump being attacked, it includes training and information on attacking critical infrastructure targets. “It’s Going Down” seems to be lower on Facebook’s list of “glorying violence” than InfoWars.

    Infamous anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan also remains on the platform, with nearly one million likes, while The Young Turks, a progressive news outlet, remains despite its founder Cenk Uygur’s denial of the Armenian Holocaust.- READ MORE

    Talk about election meddling. Facebook has reportedly blocked a California congressional candidate's campaign from using a video as an ad on the social media platform because they deemed it "shocking, disrespectful or sensational."

