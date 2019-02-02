WATCH: Far-Left Democrat Ilhan Omar Proposes Extreme Tax Rate

Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) proposed an extreme tax rate on America’s top earners on Tuesday, suggesting that they pay up to “90 percent” in order to pay for the multi-trillion dollar programs that Democrats want.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) calls for government to raise taxes up to “90%” on the top 1% to pay for the multi-trillion dollar programs Democrats want Omar says “that’s a place we can start” In the majority of states, to be in the top 1% of earners one has to make $300-500K per year pic.twitter.com/vlTsZ0PA2z — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 1, 2019

Omar made the remarks during an interview on Yahoo News‘ “Through Her Eyes” with women’s rights activist Zainab Salbi.

Salbi asked Omar how Democrats plan to pay for a “Green New Deal” and Medicare For All, which would cost $49 trillion over the next ten years and $32.6 trillion over the next 10 years, respectively.

“There are a few things that we can do,” Omar said. “One of them, is that we can increase the taxes that people are paying who are the extremely wealthy in our communities. So, 70 percent, 80 percent, we’ve had it as high as 90 percent. So, that’s a place we can start.”

“The one percent must pay their fair share,” Omar continued.- READ MORE