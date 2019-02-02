Ocasio-Cortez: I Acknowledge My Privilege Being Born ‘Cisgendered’ “I’m a cisgendered woman”

Even intersectionality Democratic darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez acknowledges she has some privilege. And, no, it’s not the privilege of growing up in the largely affluent Westchester county. According to the freshman congresswoman, she inherited “cisgender privilege.”

Speaking on The Intercept podcast this week, Ocasio-Cortez talked in depth about all kinds of privilege in the United States, from white privilege to gender privilege. First, she asserted that woke white people need to go beyond simply acknowledging the racism that pervades all of American society.

“Acknowledging racism is a really big step. It’s a really big step from where we were … It’s nowhere near enough and the solutions are so painful,” she said.

(…)

"We can all, almost every single person in this country can acknowledge some privilege of some of some type, you know," she said. "I'm a cisgendered woman. I will never know the trauma of feeling like I'm not born in the right body. And that is a privilege that I have, no matter how poor my family was when I was born."