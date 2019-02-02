Trump To Give Pro-Life Message During SOTU Address In Response To Radical Abortion Laws

The American pro-life position will get primetime treatment during President Trump’s State of the Union address next Tuesday in response to the radical abortion laws being pushed in Democrat-controlled states like New York and Virginia.

According to Politico, sources close to the White House have confirmed that President Trump has told conservative allies he wants to push the abortion issue during his speech next week.

“President Donald Trump is telling conservative allies he wants to incorporate firm anti-abortion language into his State of the Union address Tuesday, and potentially include an anti-abortion figure among his list of invitees, according to four sources familiar with his plans,” reports the outlet.

While certainly the morally correct move, President Trump’s decision to push the abortion issue so forcefully is also politically momentous, considering that it will galvanize his evangelical base and possibly persuade moderate voters.

“Trump sees an opening to energize his evangelical supporters and capture moderate voters who administration officials believe may be turned off by widespread coverage of New York’s newest abortion law, which allows for termination of some pregnancies after the 24-week mark for health reasons,” notes Politico. – READ MORE