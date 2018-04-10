Watch Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testify on Capitol Hill

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg will give his testimony before Congress this week to address concerns following scandals involving the misuse of data and Russia’s efforts to meddle in U.S. politics, among other issues.

When will Mark Zuckerberg testify? The 7th-richest man in the world is scheduled to give his testimony before a Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 10, and then again at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 11, for a House Energy and Commerce hearing. Officials began calling for Zuckerberg to testify in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which 87 million Facebook users had their data leaked to a political firm hired to help elect Donald Trump as president in 2016. – READ MORE

